Citigroup Inc. Invests $36.42 Million in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,417,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWOA stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. two has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

