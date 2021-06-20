Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $40,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.