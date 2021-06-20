Citigroup Inc. Sells 82,243 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,243 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ferrari worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

