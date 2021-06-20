Citigroup Upgrades Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) to “Buy”

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.89. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

