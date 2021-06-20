Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.37% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.13 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

