Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of CLSD opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

