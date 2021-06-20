Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBLI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

