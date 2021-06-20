CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.53.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.