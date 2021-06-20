Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

