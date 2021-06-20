Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 615.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

