Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after buying an additional 163,350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

