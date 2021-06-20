Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $24,694,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

