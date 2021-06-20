Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.94 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vale by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

VALE stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

