Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 13,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.82. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

