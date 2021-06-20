Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

