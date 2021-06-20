Comparing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 7.69 -$1.21 million $0.02 209.00 Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.11 $42.48 million $1.52 5.33

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Repro Med Systems and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 95.37%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32% Co-Diagnostics 52.75% 84.81% 79.86%

Risk & Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.57, indicating that its share price is 457% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

