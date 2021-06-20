Concord Wealth Partners Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $4,006,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arcosa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $56.07 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

