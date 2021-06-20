Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $35,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $212.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.48, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.