Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

