Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

