Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Announces June 24th IPO

Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is planning to raise $713 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 23,000,000 shares at $29.00-$33.00 per share.

In the last year, Confluent, Inc. generated $262.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $240.7 million. The company has a market cap of $7.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Cowen, D.A. Davidson, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Piper Sandler were co-managers.

Confluent, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Confluent is on a mission to set data in motion. We have pioneered a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. This new data infrastructure software has emerged as one of the most strategic parts of the next-generation technology stack, and using this stack to harness data in motion is critical to the success of modern companies as they strive to compete and win in the digital-first world. Our way of life has shifted to a digital-first paradigm, and the digital realm has become the new competitive battlefield in the global economy. In order to compete and win in today’s world, organizations must continually innovate on software systems that are increasingly critical to how they do business. “.

Confluent, Inc. was founded in 2014 and has 1473 employees. The company is located at 899 W. Evelyn Avenue, Mountain View, California 94041, US and can be reached via phone at (800) 439-3207 or on the web at http://www.confluent.io.

