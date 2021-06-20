ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

