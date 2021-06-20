ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -383.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.