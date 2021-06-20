CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.90. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 232 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $599.24 million, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

