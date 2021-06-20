CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.90. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 232 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $599.24 million, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.