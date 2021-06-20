Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.