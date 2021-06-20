Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Continental Resources stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

