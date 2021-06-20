Contrasting Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 298.32% 25.46% 16.17%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.73 $1.71 million N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

