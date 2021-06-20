Contrasting Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Privia Health Group and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.38 $35.19 million $2.99 37.08

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Privia Health Group and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Privia Health Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

