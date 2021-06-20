Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $98.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.56.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Copa will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.