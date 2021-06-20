Coreto 24-Hour Volume Reaches $107,762.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $1.16 million and $107,762.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coreto has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00176618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00865486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.85 or 1.00095382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.