Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.32% of Powell Industries worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $381.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

