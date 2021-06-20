Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 11.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,526. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

