Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

