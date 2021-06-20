Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

WPC opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

