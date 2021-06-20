Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $97.76 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

