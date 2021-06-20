Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

