Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $59,853.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.43 or 0.00036503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00181980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.67 or 1.00330048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00830650 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

