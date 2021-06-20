Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Down 6.6%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares dropped 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 15,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 742,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,976 shares of company stock worth $813,408 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

