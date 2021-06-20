Cowen Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $12.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.