Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

