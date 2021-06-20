Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $145.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the highest is $146.34 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $622.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. 1,706,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,892. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

