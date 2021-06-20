Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

