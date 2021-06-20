Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 766,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,287.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

