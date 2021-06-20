Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 5,752 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

