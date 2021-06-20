Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

