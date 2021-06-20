Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.03 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.