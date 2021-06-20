Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,033 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

