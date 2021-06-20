Crowns Price Tops $6.62 on Major Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $920,747.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $6.62 or 0.00019106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,950 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

