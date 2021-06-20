CryptoAds Marketplace Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $500,561.65 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00131347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00177117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,401.37 or 0.99902419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.17 or 0.00838615 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

